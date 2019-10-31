View Full Results
Theater
Oct 31 - Nov 2 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Alberta Ballet presents Frankenstein

Where
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium - 11455 87 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Possibly the only truly mythical character conceived since the early Greeks, Frankenstein's creature will be reincarnated on stage and through movement in this highly-anticipated world premiere by Alberta Ballet Artistic Director Jean Grand-Maître. 

Ages
Not suitable for young children.
Website
https://www.albertaballet.com/

