Alberta Ballet presents Frankenstein
- When
-
Add to Calendar 31-10-2019 19:30 02-11-2019 22:00 America/Toronto Alberta Ballet presents Frankenstein
Possibly the only truly mythical character conceived since the early Greeks, Frankenstein's creature will be reincarnated on stage and through movement in this highly-anticipated world premiere by Alberta Ballet Artistic Director Jean Grand-Maître.
- Ages
- Not suitable for young children.
- Website
- https://www.albertaballet.com/
