Friday Night Live

The Summerland Community Arts Council invites you join us on Friday, November 1st for a concert featuring Felix Possak. Felix will lead a 1960s sing a long performed on a variety of instruments from the guitar, banjo, autoharp to dulcimer. Song by Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, Leadbelly and more. Enjoy music and refreshments at the Summerland Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton St. Doors open at 6:30 and music starts at 7:00 pm. $10 at the door.