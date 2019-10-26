On Location: Landrex
- When
-
Add to Calendar 26-10-2019 11:00 26-10-2019 15:00 America/Toronto On Location: Landrex
Join 630 CHED onsite at Landrex – Easton at Erin Ridge, St. Albert’s elegant estate community!Live in a place where each detail is crafted for you, designed to elevate every moment.In Easton at Erin Ridge, you’re empowered to build the life you want to live. A secluded estate community, this enclave of St. Albert homes… Full detailsEaston at Erin Ridge - Easton Close, St. Albert, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://eastonerinridge.com/
Join 630 CHED onsite at Landrex - Easton at Erin Ridge, St. Albert’s elegant estate community!
Live in a place where each detail is crafted for you, designed to elevate every moment.
In Easton at Erin Ridge, you’re empowered to build the life you want to live. A secluded estate community, this enclave of St. Albert homes offers impeccable architecture, spacious lots and beautifully planned streetscapes. Residents revel in exclusivity and privacy, nestled amongst St. Albert’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.