Edmonton Boat & Sportsmen’s Show

The 2020 Edmonton Boat and Sportsmen’s Show is Western Canada’s Biggest Boat and Sportsmen’s Show. It features boats, watercraft, marine accessories, fishing, camping, hunting and outdoor related products and services. There are numerous presentations and features for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages including; the Westcoast Lumberjack Show, Kids Trout Fishing Pond, Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association (AHEIA) educational exhibits, as well as hunting, fishing and archery simulators, chainsaw carving, fly tying, casting pond and the Outdoor Stage which will play host to some prominent local Outdoorsmen and Outdoorswomen. With over 300 exhibitors all under one roof attendees can shop, learn, and be entertained. Canadian National Sportsmen’s Shows are dedicated to protecting Canada’s outdoors with grants totalling in excess of $32 million.