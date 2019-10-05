Lions Den Marketplace – Gifts & Goods Sale!
- When
-
Add to Calendar 15-11-2019 10:00 16-11-2019 16:00 America/Toronto Lions Den Marketplace – Gifts & Goods Sale!
- Ages
- All Ages
- Website
- http://www.centrallions.org/
- Contact
- info@centrallions.org 780-496-7369 (Central Lions Seniors Association)
Come check out our growing community arts, crafts and collectibles sale! In addition to CLSA's used book sale, there will be vendors of all sorts. From one of a kind art work, knitwear, jewelry, and handmade crafts to antiques and collectibles, you're guaranteed to find a treasure while supporting your local community. Friday Nov 15, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm Saturday Nov 16, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm