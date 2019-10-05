Lions Den Marketplace – Gifts & Goods Sale!

Come check out our growing community arts, crafts and collectibles sale! In addition to CLSA's used book sale, there will be vendors of all sorts. From one of a kind art work, knitwear, jewelry, and handmade crafts to antiques and collectibles, you're guaranteed to find a treasure while supporting your local community. Friday Nov 15, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm Saturday Nov 16, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm