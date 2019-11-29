The magic of the winter season returns to Lethbridge with the Winter Lights Festival. The beautiful Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden will be decorated with over 115,000 lights. Stroll the garden paths under the dazzling stars and lights. The festival is Southern Alberta’s new winter tradition.

Join us for the Winter Lights Festival. The garden will be open from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm to view the lights.

Single admission to the Winter Lights Festival is $7.50. But, for the real festival experience check out our new Tomodachi (friendship) and Kazoku (family) packages, which include hot beverages and matcha cookies at great savings.

Guests can now buzz through the lineups by purchasing an online ticket that is valid on any of the nights the garden is open for the Winter Lights Festival.