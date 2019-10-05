2019 Autumn Gallery Art Show

The Central Okanagan Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists (FCA-COC), Canada's largest arts service organization, invites you to its annual fall juried art show. Many of the Okanagan's top artists will be displaying their best recent works and competing for prizes and honours. Paintings and drawings in a wide variety of sizes and mediums will be available for sale. Over 100 original paintings by FCA-COC member artists will be on display. This is a juried art show so will showcase some of the best art in the valley. A number of impressive oversized paintings will be featured. Opening Gala is Friday, November 15 from 7 pm to 9. Show runs Saturday, November 16 from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday, November 17, 10am to 4pm. Admission $2.