Hustle and Glow Buti Yoga & Champagne!

HUSTLE & GLOW Y'all!! Buti yoga with a hint of gangsta Join me for a night to remember I will be teaching a 60 minutes of Buti yoga under Blacklights to rap & hiphop music. From Biggie & Ice Cube to 2 Chainz & DJ Khaleed, I got it covered. Lights will be low, bass-heavy, energy high! You’ll leave feeling STRONG, SEXY, and SWEATY. Basics + form review + get GLOWed up! •Glow accessories and paint will be provided. Wear your best white or neon colours. •Refreshing bubbly will follow class. •New to Buti? Perfect! All levels welcome! You will be supported by this #butitribe and will fall in love with this dynamic practice. •All levels welcome. •We recommend bringing your yoga mat. If you need a mat let me know I will bring you one. •Ticket price: $25.00 Before Nov 1, 2019 or $30.00 after the 1st. •For tickets email transfer Aleena at buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com •Please include the event date and the full names of the people coming. Upon your arrival at the event you just tell them your name at the door.