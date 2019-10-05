Thanksgiving Weekend at the Vancouver Aquarium

Enjoy family time this Thanksgiving weekend with the Vancouver Aquarium! Give thanks to our oceans and sea-lebrate the holiday by supporting ocean conservation and research, all while spending quality time with the family. Whether you visit regularly, or haven’t been in years, there’s plenty to see and do: • Discover over 60,000 creatures as you wonder through our galleries. • Sometimes even a penguin needs a change of scenery! Watch as an African Penguins waddle around our Teck Engagement Gallery, while our animal experts tell you all about this exotic bird • Visit Stellars Bay and catch a sea lion enrichment session and learn all about walruses, sea turtles and sharks during our daily animal talks • Catch our new 4-D movie ‘A Reef Reborn 4-D Experience’ or take the little ones to see ‘Splash and Bubbles: 4-D Undersea Experience’. Admission to our 4-D theatre is included in your admission to the aquarium. Don’t forget - the Vancouver Aquarium is open 365 days a year, including Thanksgiving.