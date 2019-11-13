630 CHED Appreciation Night – Jubilations Dinner Theatre: A Country Star is Born
Join us November 13th at Jubilations Dinner Theatre for 630 CHED's Listener Appreciation Night hosted by Eileen Bell at Jubilations Dinner Theatre - 8882 170 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta
630 CHED is excited to support Jubilations Dinner Theatre's presentation of A Country Star is Born, a rootin' tootin' down home country music parody.
On November 13th, 630 CHED says thanks to the most important people, the listeners. Hosted by our very own Eileen Bell, this will surely be a night of uproarious laughter, amazing food, and lasting memories. Be sure to keep it locked to our contest page for your chance to win your way in to 630 CHED's Listener Appreciation Night!
A Country Star is Born
Ellie works at the Wildcat Saloon. She is a young and talented country singer with a gift for writing amazing country music. After years of trying though, Ellie is almost ready to give up on her dreams. That is when fate steps in. Actually… that is when Garth steps in. Garth Jackson is a country legend with the most hit records of any recording artist in history. He has everything a person could ever want, fame fortune and legions of fans. Fortunately, for Ellie, he also has a tour bus that broke down right outside the bar!