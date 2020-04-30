630 CHED – Miranda Lambert Wildcard Tour

JUST ANNOUNCED! 630 CHED proudly supports....

Miranda Lambert's Wildcard Tour that stops by Edmonton on April 30th date at Rogers Place!

The Wildcard Tour, named for Lambert’s November 1 seventh-studio album designated one of the “most anticipated albums of Fall 2019” by Billboard, features 27 dates across several major markets throughout the U.S. and Canada, including a April 30th stop at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Supported by Fellow CMA nominee Cody Johnson and chart-topping dynamic group LANCO, this is one show you'll want to circle twice on your calendar.

Additionally, the tour will feature the return of Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation campaign, Fill the Little Red Wagon presented by Tractor Supply Company. Fans are encouraged to help shelter pets in each tour city by donating dog food, treats, supplies and cash at each venue’s entrance prior to the show. Dog-loving supporters who complete a sign-up form at the donation point will also be entered to win a meet & greet with the Country icon for themselves and a guest.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.MirandaLambert.com and follow @MirandaLambert on social media.