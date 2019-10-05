Vernon Farmers Market 40th Birthday & Harvest Fest

What a better way to celebrate our 40th Birthday then with a Harvest Fest. And on Thanksgiving Day to boot. Take in the Weird & Wonderful Produce Contest and vote for a chance to win “Market Bucks”. If you have something weird from your garden that you would like to contribute, please bring it along. Musical Guests roots & strings. Free fruit tart and Kettlecorn give-a-way at 10:00 (while supplies last) FREE Colouring and Squash decorating booth, Alpaca Display with real alpacas, plus everything you LOVE and are THANKFUL for about the Market! Fresh Fruits & Veggies, Artisan Wares, Wine, Delicious Baking, Ethnic foods and more. Stay tuned on Facebook for more Birthday Party surprises!