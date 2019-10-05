Music
PDCAC Presents Listen + Create with Yarrows

Leir House Cultural Centre - 220 Manor Park Avenue, Penticton, British Columbia View Map
The Penticton and District Community Arts Council presents our Listen + Create series. Listen to live music from local band Yarrows, while you draw, colour & be inspired! This event is all ages and by donation! https://yarrows.band/ https://pentictonartscouncil.com Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 Leir House Cultural Centre - 220 Manor Park Avenue, Penticton, British Columbia
Penticton and District Community Arts Council
programs@pentictonartscouncil.com
All
https://www.facebook.com/events/486576015519871/
programs@pentictonartscouncil.com 2504927997 (Penticton and District Community Arts Council)

