Oct 20 10:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Okanagan Artists of Canada Annual Show and Sale, Paddlewheel Hall 10am-4:30pm

Where
Paddlewheel Park Hall - Okanagan Landing Road, Vernon, BC View Map
When
 Paddlewheel Park Hall - Okanagan Landing Road, Vernon, BC
Ages
18+
Website
http://www.okanaganartistsofcanada.ca/
Contact
marwest2@gmail.com 778-475-0798 (Okanagan Artists of Canada (OAC))

The Okanagan Artists of Canada are having their original fine art show and sale at the Paddlewheel Park Hall, Okanagan Landing Road, Sunday, October 20, 2019, 10am-4:30pm. The show will feature hundreds of paintings including Famous Forgeries and paintings under $100, Admission is FREE and donations to the food bank are appreciated.