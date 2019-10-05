Okanagan Artists of Canada Annual Show and Sale, Paddlewheel Hall 10am-4:30pm

The Okanagan Artists of Canada are having their original fine art show and sale at the Paddlewheel Park Hall, Okanagan Landing Road, Sunday, October 20, 2019, 10am-4:30pm. The show will feature hundreds of paintings including Famous Forgeries and paintings under $100, Admission is FREE and donations to the food bank are appreciated. Get daily local… Full detailsPaddlewheel Park Hall - Okanagan Landing Road, Vernon, BC Okanagan Artists of Canada (OAC) marwest2@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
The Okanagan Artists of Canada are having their original fine art show and sale at the Paddlewheel Park Hall, Okanagan Landing Road, Sunday, October 20, 2019, 10am-4:30pm. The show will feature hundreds of paintings including Famous Forgeries and paintings under $100, Admission is FREE and donations to the food bank are appreciated.