Fall Kelowna Closet Cleanout ~ Oct 27, 2019

Our Fall Kelowna Ladies Fashion Flea Market will be held at the Laurel Packinghouse on Oct 27th, 2019 from 10am to 2pm. This Ladies Fashion Flea Market is a chance to SHOP-SAVE-SUPPORT! Purchase gently used ladies clothing, shoes and accessories straight from their closets! Find new to you treasures! Save money! Find unique products! Be entered to win door prizes! We are proud to support local charities with a portion of the proceeds and all left over clothing! http://www.greatclosetcleanout.com