Kelowna Breastfeeding Challenge

The Annual Breastfeeding Challenge is an international event to kick off National Breastfeeding Week. The event is meant to celebrate and promote breastfeeding in our community. Join us at 10 am to register, set up a blanket on the grass and get prepared to "latch on" at 11 am. We will count how many women are breastfeeding at 11 am, as we challenge other communities to see who will have the most children breastfed simultaneously in a single location! Find us beside Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market - gain access at 1940 Underhill Rd.