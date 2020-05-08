08-05-2020 19:30

08-05-2020 22:00

America/Toronto

Okanagan Symphony presents Masterworks VI “ODE TO JOY”

The OSO, soloists and Orchestra Symphony Chorus will take you on an epic journey from darkness to light – from musical chaos to the Ode to Joy of Beethoven's final symphony, we bring our sixtieth season to a thrilling close.