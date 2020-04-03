03-04-2020 19:30

03-04-2020 22:00

America/Toronto

Okanagan Symphony presents Masterworks V “BACH’S PLAYLIST”

Renowned baroque specialist Ivars Taurins guest conducts the OSO in an eclectic program of music from Bach’s own fascinating library of scores, tying it all together with an insightful and entertaining narrative. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details →