Okanagan Symphony presents Masterworks V “BACH’S PLAYLIST”
- When
-
Add to Calendar 03-04-2020 19:30 03-04-2020 22:00 America/Toronto Okanagan Symphony presents Masterworks V “BACH’S PLAYLIST”
Renowned baroque specialist Ivars Taurins guest conducts the OSO in an eclectic program of music from Bach's own fascinating library of scores, tying it all together with an insightful and entertaining narrative.
- Ages
- Youth, teens, adults, seniors
- Contact
- nikki@okanagansymphony.com 2507637544 (Okanagan Symphony Orchestra)
Renowned baroque specialist Ivars Taurins guest conducts the OSO in an eclectic program of music from Bach’s own fascinating library of scores, tying it all together with an insightful and entertaining narrative.