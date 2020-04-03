Music
Apr 3, 2020 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Okanagan Symphony presents Masterworks V “BACH’S PLAYLIST”

Where
Kelowna Community Theatre - 1375 Water Street, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 03-04-2020 19:30 03-04-2020 22:00 America/Toronto Okanagan Symphony presents Masterworks V “BACH’S PLAYLIST”

Renowned baroque specialist Ivars Taurins guest conducts the OSO in an eclectic program of music from Bach’s own fascinating library of scores, tying it all together with an insightful and entertaining narrative. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 Kelowna Community Theatre - 1375 Water Street, Kelowna, BC Okanagan Symphony Orchestra nikki@okanagansymphony.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
Youth, teens, adults, seniors
Website
https://okanagansymphony.com/19-20-season/
Contact
nikki@okanagansymphony.com 2507637544 (Okanagan Symphony Orchestra)

Renowned baroque specialist Ivars Taurins guest conducts the OSO in an eclectic program of music from Bach’s own fascinating library of scores, tying it all together with an insightful and entertaining narrative.