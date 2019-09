06-03-2020 20:30

06-03-2020 22:00

America/Toronto

Okanagan Symphony presents Masterworks IV “OLD FRIENDS”

Audience favourite and OSO friend, pianist Ian Parker, will wow our listeners with his brilliant interpretation of Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 1. Also on the program, Haydn's Symphony No. 103 "Drum Roll" and Brahms' "Variations on a Theme by Joseph Haydn."