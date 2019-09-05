Music
Dec 20 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Okanagan Symphony presents “MESSIAH”

Where
Kelowna Community Theatre - 1375 Water Street, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Handel's "Messiah" has stood the test of time as one of the most popular works in the classical repertoire. With the Okanagan Symphony Chorus and a quartet of stunning soloists, the OSO presents a Christmas tradition you won't want to miss. 

Ages
Youth, teens, adults, seniors
Website
https://okanagansymphony.com/19-20-season/
Contact
nikki@okanagansymphony.com 2507637544 (Okanagan Symphony Orchestra)

Handel’s “Messiah” has stood the test of time as one of the most popular works in the classical repertoire. With the Okanagan Symphony Chorus and a quartet of stunning soloists, the OSO presents a Christmas tradition you won’t want to miss.