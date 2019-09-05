Share the Warmth Launch with Colin Mochrie and Deb McGrath

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, HOTHOUSE will host a pop-up soup shop on Church Street to share the warmth with people and to raise awareness and funds for homelessness in our city. For a small donation of $5, passersby in the St. Lawrence Market area will be treated to delicious soup served by special guests: Canadian comedy legends Colin Mochrie and Deb McGrath (from 12pm-1pm). This event will kick off a month of giving in support of Fred Victor. For all of October, HOTHOUSE will be asking patrons to add a donation to their bill as a way to give breakfast, lunch or dinner to someone in need - paying it forward one meal at a time.