Open House & Grand Opening Dining Hall & Dormitory

We hope you can join us for the Grand Opening of our Dormitory and Dining Hall on October 5 from 10-1. Fun activities for the whole family Visit our Innovation lab and experience how students at UNISUS School learn with Virtual & Augmented Reality, Coding and Science & Engineering Projects Tour our campus Explore our new Dining Hall, Student Lounge & Boarding Facilities Please share and invite your family and friends. RSVP for a chance to win a: DJI Tello Drone at www.bit.ly/unisus-rsvp