Dream Yoga: Opening to Intuition
- When
-
Add to Calendar 04-10-2019 18:45 06-10-2019 17:30 America/Toronto Dream Yoga: Opening to Intuition
Dreams are a gateway to intuition—sometimes inspiring, always mysterious and often confusing. They carry messages waiting to be opened and understood. What is my next step? What can I learn from a difficult situation? What gives my life meaning? Learn a time-tested method to invite your dream symbols to speak, offering guidance and clear steps… Full detailsYasodhara Ashram - 527 Walker's Landing Road, Kootenay Bay, BC Yasodhara Ashram info@yasodhara.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 19+
- Contact
- info@yasodhara.org 2502279224 (Yasodhara Ashram)
Dreams are a gateway to intuition—sometimes inspiring, always mysterious and often confusing. They carry messages waiting to be opened and understood. What is my next step? What can I learn from a difficult situation? What gives my life meaning? Learn a time-tested method to invite your dream symbols to speak, offering guidance and clear steps to action. Includes shared accommodation, three meals daily, morning hatha, retreat/workshop, and evening satsang.