Grandmothers for Africa: PUB NIGHT

Grandmothers for Africa, South Okanagan (Penticton)Pub Night fundraiser, huge silent auction, free burger/beverageBarking Parrot, Penticton Lakeside HotelThursday, October 24, 6 00 p.m. – 8 30Tickets $15 ahead of time at hotel front desk