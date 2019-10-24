Grandmothers for Africa: PUB NIGHT
- When
-
Add to Calendar 24-10-2019 18:00 24-10-2019 20:30 America/Toronto Grandmothers for Africa: PUB NIGHT
Grandmothers for Africa, South Okanagan (Penticton)Pub Night fundraiser, huge silent auction, free burger/beverageBarking Parrot, Penticton Lakeside HotelThursday, October 24, 6 00 p.m. – 8 30Tickets $15 ahead of time at hotel front desk Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsBarking Parrot, Lakeside Hotel - 21 Lakeshore Drive W., Penticton, BC Norma Lippa normalippa@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- anyone over 19 years
- Contact
- normalippa@gmail.com 250 492 7883 (Norma Lippa)
Grandmothers for Africa, South Okanagan (Penticton)
Pub Night fundraiser, huge silent auction, free burger/beverage
Barking Parrot, Penticton Lakeside Hotel
Thursday, October 24, 6 00 p.m. - 8 30
Tickets $15 ahead of time at hotel front desk