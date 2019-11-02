630 CHED – Lurana Shelter – Light the Way Home Gala

630 CHED proudly supports the 25th anniversary of the Light the Way Home Gala. Full detailsDoubleTree by Hilton West Edmonton - 16615 109 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
630 CHED proudly supports the 25th anniversary of the Light the Way Home Gala.
On November 2nd, join them at the DoubleTree by Hilton West Edmonton as we celebrate 25 years of Lurana Shelter providing a safe refuge to women and children fleeing domestic violence.
For more information on this incredible event, click here