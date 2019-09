24-09-2019 19:30

24-09-2019 22:00

America/Toronto

Led Zepagain – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

CELEBRATING 30 YEARS MOST AUTHENTIC REPRESENTATION OF LED ZEPPELIN LED ZEPAGAIN A Tribute to LED ZEPPELIN Tuesday, September 24 at the Mary Irwin Theatre, Rotary Centre For The Arts in Kelowna. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details →