Public Open House
Greater Vernon Museum and Archives - 3009 32nd Avenue, Vernon, BC
- https://www.vernonmuseum.ca/
- gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca 250-550-3146 (Gwyneth Evans)
We are hosting an Open House to give the public an opportunity to learn about and provide input on the planning process currently going on at the GVMA. The public open house will include: - information about and draft content from the strategic and business plans including the draft vision and mission statements - member feedback - possible new programs ideas - update on the new Cultural Centre - and a special Sneak Preview of our upcoming exhibit, entitled “Vernon Takes Flight.” Drop in anytime between 4 and 7 pm.