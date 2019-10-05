630 CHED – Everyday Heroes, A Night of Celebration

630 CHED is beyond thrilled to support Everyday Heroes, a special evening celebrating first responders for the daily acts they do that positively impact their respective communities as well members of the community that positively impact lives of first responders.

​TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Click here to purchase your tickets or to avoid Eventbrite fees please contact us directly to purchase your tickets.

​There will be 5 Everyday Hero Awards presented which will recognize the Everyday Heroes in our community who go above and beyond. We want to recognize and support as many Everyday Heroes as we can. Nominations are now closed.

​SPECIAL GUESTS:

Master of Ceremonies: Carol Anne Devaney, Global News Anchor

Keynote Speaker: James Lawrence the Iron Cowboy. James has completed 50 Ironman Triathlons, in 50 consecutive days, through all 50 States. He is an ordinary guy whose extraordinary personal story will make you laugh, cry, reflect and leave you inspired to reach higher. James has spoken all over the world on stages in more than 20 countries. He will be speaking on redefining the limit of what is humanly possible and the mental resilience needed to reach your fullest potential.

Guests will be treated to a signature cocktail, a plated dinner, silent auction and dance. Our event is open to anyone in the community who wants to come celebrate and support our Everyday Heroes and raise awareness on the importance of mental health and resiliency.

We will be raising funds for the Legacy Place Society and the Edmonton Police Foundation both of which provide support to first responders, their families and the community.

​

Details:

5:00 - 6:15 p.m. Cocktails

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Plated Dinner

7:30 - 8:00 p.m. Guest Speakers

8:00 - 8:30 p.m. Awards

9:00 - 10:15 p.m. Keynote Speaker: The Iron Cowboy

​

Dance to follow

​

Dress Code: Semi-Formal (We will be more on the formal side, however we want you to feel comfortable so please be YOU!)

​

Silent Auction: 5:45 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.