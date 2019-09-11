Music
Sep 11 - Dec 31 7:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Vernon Community Concert Band

Where
Seaton Secondary School - 406-1607-43 Avenue, Vernon, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-09-2019 19:00 31-12-2019 12:00 America/Toronto Vernon Community Concert Band

Interested in playing with the Vernon Community Concert Band? New members always welcome! We start September 11th and will hand out and work on a lot of wonderful and varied new music for November 11th and other upcoming concerts. We play every Wednesday evening from 7-9pm at Seaton Secondary School band room in Vernon. Even… Full details 

 Seaton Secondary School - 406-1607-43 Avenue, Vernon, British Columbia Julia Lissau jblissau@telus.net DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Contact
jblissau@telus.net (Julia Lissau)

Interested in playing with the Vernon Community Concert Band? New members always welcome! We start September 11th and will hand out and work on a lot of wonderful and varied new music for November 11th and other upcoming concerts. We play every Wednesday evening from 7-9pm at Seaton Secondary School band room in Vernon. Even if you are rusty, don't worry! There are no auditions. Come out, and try us out for a few weeks before you join.