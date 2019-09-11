Interested in playing with the Vernon Community Concert Band? New members always welcome! We start September 11th and will hand out and work on a lot of wonderful and varied new music for November 11th and other upcoming concerts. We play every Wednesday evening from 7-9pm at Seaton Secondary School band room in Vernon. Even if you are rusty, don't worry! There are no auditions. Come out, and try us out for a few weeks before you join.