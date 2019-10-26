Identity Theft and Fraud Protection
- When
-
Add to Calendar 26-10-2019 13:00 26-10-2019 14:30 America/Toronto Identity Theft and Fraud Protection
Join Holly Davis, Team Lead, Investment Solutions Centre, as she covers how thieves steal and use your personal information; tips to keep your financial and personal information safe; and what to do if you’re the victim of fraud or identity theft. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsPATHWAYS - 123 Franklyn Road, Kelowna, British Columbia Linda Youmans, Okanagan Self-Advocate Group Advisor lindayoumans@yahoo.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- Adults (age 19 and older) with Autism or Diversabilities (Disabilities)
- Contact
- lindayoumans@yahoo.com 778-478-1304 (Linda Youmans, Okanagan Self-Advocate Group Advisor)
Join Holly Davis, Team Lead, Investment Solutions Centre, as she covers how thieves steal and use your personal information; tips to keep your financial and personal information safe; and what to do if you're the victim of fraud or identity theft.