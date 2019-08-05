Fall Gallery Walk – West End Gallery

Lace up your walking shoes and join us for the Fall Gallery Walk, September 21st from 10am - 5pm and September 22nd from 12 - 4pm! The annual Fall Gallery Walk is a great opportunity for visitors to take a self-guided tour of Edmonton’s internationally recognized visual arts scene. Each participating gallery hosts a special collection of artwork emphasizing art and artists of merit, focusing especially on work by Canadian artists. The West End Gallery will be featuring Paint the Town Red!, a solo exhibition of new works by Blythe Scott, as well as a collection of paintings by over 15 different Canadian artists. Born in Glasgow in 1969, Blythe is celebrating her milestone birthday with an explosively colourful and quirky interpretation of Scotland’s cities, landscapes and coastal villages. Whether depicting castles, harbours, cities, or patchwork farms, Paint the Town Red! speaks to the joy and playfulness of the Scottish spirit. Join Blythe as our gallery walk artist in residence for a painting demonstration on Saturday, September 21st from 1-4pm. Please come out for the Fall Gallery Walk and experience it for yourself! We invite everyone to join us for this special event. For more information, please visit our event page at www.edmontongallerywalk.com. Participating galleries include: Bearclaw Gallery, Bugera Matheson Gallery, Lando Gallery, Peter Robertson Gallery, Scott Gallery, The Front Gallery, and West End Gallery