Kelowna Liedertafel Choir Oktoberfest
- When
-
Add to Calendar 28-09-2019 17:00 28-09-2019 23:30 America/Toronto Kelowna Liedertafel Choir Oktoberfest
The Kelowna Liedertafel Choir is presenting their annual Oktoberfest Concert and Dance with Vic’s Dance Band on Saturday, Parkinson Recreation Centre 1800 Parkinson Way Kelowna. Doors open 5:00 PM concert 7:00 PM. Tickets available at Illichmanns Delikatessen Gordon Drive or by phoning 250-862-2798 and at the door. Admission $20.00 German Dinner is available. Get daily… Full detailsParkinson Recreation Centre - 1800 Parkinson Way, Kelowna, B.C. Erich Trapp etrapp@shaw.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 19 and over
- Website
- http://www.kelownaliedertafel.ca
- Contact
- etrapp@shaw.ca 250-869-6473 (Erich Trapp)
The Kelowna Liedertafel Choir is presenting their annual Oktoberfest Concert and Dance with Vic's Dance Band on Saturday, Parkinson Recreation Centre 1800 Parkinson Way Kelowna. Doors open 5:00 PM concert 7:00 PM. Tickets available at Illichmanns Delikatessen Gordon Drive or by phoning 250-862-2798 and at the door. Admission $20.00 German Dinner is available.