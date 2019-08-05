Music
Sep 28 5:00 PM - 11:30 PM

Kelowna Liedertafel Choir Oktoberfest

Where
Parkinson Recreation Centre - 1800 Parkinson Way, Kelowna, B.C. View Map
When
Add to Calendar 28-09-2019 17:00 28-09-2019 23:30 America/Toronto Kelowna Liedertafel Choir Oktoberfest

The Kelowna Liedertafel Choir is presenting their annual Oktoberfest Concert and Dance with Vic’s Dance Band on Saturday, Parkinson Recreation Centre 1800 Parkinson Way Kelowna. Doors open 5:00 PM concert 7:00 PM. Tickets available at Illichmanns Delikatessen Gordon Drive or by phoning 250-862-2798 and at the door. Admission $20.00 German Dinner is available. Get daily… Full details 

 Parkinson Recreation Centre - 1800 Parkinson Way, Kelowna, B.C. Erich Trapp etrapp@shaw.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
19 and over
Website
http://www.kelownaliedertafel.ca
Contact
etrapp@shaw.ca 250-869-6473 (Erich Trapp)

The Kelowna Liedertafel Choir is presenting their annual Oktoberfest Concert and Dance with Vic's Dance Band on Saturday, Parkinson Recreation Centre 1800 Parkinson Way Kelowna. Doors open 5:00 PM concert 7:00 PM. Tickets available at Illichmanns Delikatessen Gordon Drive or by phoning 250-862-2798 and at the door. Admission $20.00 German Dinner is available.