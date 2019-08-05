28-09-2019 17:00

28-09-2019 23:30

America/Toronto

Kelowna Liedertafel Choir Oktoberfest

The Kelowna Liedertafel Choir is presenting their annual Oktoberfest Concert and Dance with Vic's Dance Band on Saturday, Parkinson Recreation Centre 1800 Parkinson Way Kelowna. Doors open 5:00 PM concert 7:00 PM. Tickets available at Illichmanns Delikatessen Gordon Drive or by phoning 250-862-2798 and at the door. Admission $20.00 German Dinner is available.