Festival
Sep 28 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Homecoming UBC Okanagan

Where
UBC Okanagan - 3333 University Way, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 28-09-2019 13:00 28-09-2019 21:00 America/Toronto Homecoming UBC Okanagan

Homecoming is our premier celebration of school spirit — a chance for students, alumni, and the neighbouring community to gather and celebrate UBC Okanagan. We have a whole day of fun planned for everyone! 

Ages
all
Website
https://ok.ubc.ca/homecoming/
Contact
ok.alumni@ubc.ca 2508079360 (UBC)

