Aug 26 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

A Talk in the Park

Where
Stuart Park - 1430 Water Street, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 26-08-2019 19:00 26-08-2019 20:00 America/Toronto A Talk in the Park

 Stuart Park - 1430 Water Street, Kelowna, BC Patricia Nelson kelownatoastmasters@gmail.com
Ages
All
Website
https://2796.toastmastersclubs.org/
Contact
kelownatoastmasters@gmail.com 250-864-2621 (Patricia Nelson)

Would you like to overcome your nervousness when speaking? Would you like to polish your presentation skills to inspire and motivate others? Join Kelowna Toastmasters Club2796 for this "Open Air" meeting to find out what we do at Toastmasters meetings and to find out how the program can help you. You will also witness how much fun we have!!