What’s the biggest paper airplane you’ve ever made? Meet Outreach Coordinator Lucas Newman at the oval in Polson Park to witness the inaugural launch of the gigantic paper airplane! Kids! Join our Fold’n’Fly contest and make your own paper airplanes. All materials will be provided. Prizes awarded for distance, time aloft, & most decorative! Make an afternoon of it. Bring along your bathing suit & towel and play in the Spray Park afterwards or experience the flight simulator and explore the Science Centre. The Giant Paper Airplane Launch & Fold'n'Fly competition are a FREE family event. Regular fees apply for admittance to the Science Centre. Questions? Call 250-545-3644