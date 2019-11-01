Fall Into Christmas Handmade Market is Lethbridge’s finest holiday shopping event, bringing together a remarkable selection of over 100 of Canada’s most talented handmade artists, artisans, and designers to Exhibition Park.

Now in its landmark 14th year, Fall Into Christmas Handmade Market offers shoppers a unique opportunity to interact with its makers while taking in the impressive sights and sounds and getting a feel for their brilliant works.

Whether shopping for stunning jewellery, fabulous fashions, visual art, home and garden décor, natural body care or tasty gourmet treats, you’re sure to leave feeling inspired and satisfied as you cross some important people off your holiday shopping list.