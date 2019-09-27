Oktoberfest YQL 2019
- When
-
27-09-2019
- Ages
- 18+
Lethbridge Volkswagen Oktoberfest YQL is back for it's 6th year of great German Beer, great German Food and amazing entertainment.
Our award winning festival is geared up to bring a taste of Munich to Lethbridge!
Take in some traditional Oktoberfest music, enjoy some delicious bratwurst, drink from the 1L Das Boots and waltz to the tunes from Alpen Schatz!
This year it is an 18+ only event.