Word on the Street Festival
- When
-
Lethbridge Public Library - 5th Ave and 8th Street, South, Lethbridge, Alberta
- Ages
- All ages.
It's a national celebration of literacy, storytelling, and the literary arts for the 9th year in a row.
This signature event in southern Alberta presents established and emerging authors, storytellers, informative panel discussions, demonstrations and workshops, live music, tons of activities and a bustling marketplace.
Creating a free local festival that represents the diversity of our community, is accessible to all ages, and is well attended, lively, and fun!