PUBlic Professor Series – Dr. Louise Barrett

The University of Lethbridge Faculty of Arts & Science is back with another exciting PUBlic Professor season! The PUBlic Professor Series is a monthly, thought provoking series of pub-style talks that brings a range of experts and researchers from across the arts and sciences to the community for a spirited conversation. Join us on September 26, 7:00pm at the Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge. Psychology professor, Dr. Louise Barrett, will discuss Supercharged Apes and Supersized Minds: How to Think Like an Animal. In this talk, Louise offers her perspective on how humans and other species differ, and how to reconcile our animal and cultural natures. Her suggestion is that we need to pay as much attention to bodies as well as brains, and the manner that humans and other animals extend their biological capacities by exploiting the structure of the environment. What makes humans clever may, paradoxically perhaps, be found outside our heads, rather than in them. FREE. Everyone welcome. Seating is limited. Light appetizers and a cash bar will be available.