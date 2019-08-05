Have you heard? The University of Lethbridge is celebrating the grand opening of the new Science & Academic Building on campus! Join us for the opening of Canada’s most advanced facility for science research and education. Explore the mysteries of the universe with FREE hands-on activities, interactive workshops, exciting performances and opportunities to talk to Canada’s leading scientists. During this event, the Faculty of Arts & Science will kick off the 2019/20 PUBlic Professor Series with a special presentation of the PUBlic Professor Series: 5-Minute Edition, September 13, from 1:30-3:30PM in the auditorium (SA8002) of the new building. This event will feature 21 speakers who have 5 minutes per presentation – it will certainly be a fast-paced and action-packed afternoon! FREE. Everyone welcome. Seating is limited so arrive early. There will be a full two days of grand opening activities, so come early on Friday, grab some lunch and attend PUBlic Professor Series: 5-Minute Edition! Check out our Facebook page or the website (go.uleth.ca/big-bang) for additional information.