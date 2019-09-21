630 CHED – The Franchise Expo

Are you a entrepreneur looking to get your business off the ground? Well look no further...

Alberta's "Own Your Own Business" Event is going down September 21st to 22nd at the Edmonton Convention Centre!

See the most successful franchises and brand new opportunities from every industry!

Dates: September 21 – 22

Saturday 11am-5pm

Sunday – 11am-4pm

For more information click the link below!

http://www.franchiseshowinfo.com/edmonton/visitor/