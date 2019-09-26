630 CHED – TELUS World of Science – LUMEN

On September 26th, 2019 witness the transformation as TELUS World of Science - Edmonton becomes the city's largest food and drink laboratory for the annual LUMEN Fundraising Event.

Enjoy unique bar stations hosted by dynamic and entertaining mixologists! Then, treat your taste buds to delicious food pairings, featuring molecular gastronomy from local talent. Not to mention a selection of highly-coveted silent auction items and of course, the TELUS World of Science - Edmonton twist! You'll enjoy a variety of special cocktail-inspired science activities and memorable hands-on science demonstrations hosted by TELUS World of Science - Edmonton's own scientists.

