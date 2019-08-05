International Overdose Awareness Day
Music, Naloxone training, candlelight vigil for those lost to overdose. Kerry Park - Bernard Avenue, Kelowna, Bc Moms Stop The Harm helen_jennens@hotmail.com
- http://www.momsstoptheharm.com
- helen_jennens@hotmail.com 2507639354 (Moms Stop The Harm)
