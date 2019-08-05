Lyme Disease Information Session

Lyme Disease is on the rise in Canada. It is a world-wide infectious disease that can affect anyone and is the fastest growing infectious disease in North America. Lyme disease is often misdiagnosed as chronic fatigue syndrome, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, arthritis or many other conditions. Educate yourself about Lyme disease, its causes, symptoms, risks, treatment options and prevention. August 27, 2019 from 7 pm - 9 pm at the White Valley Community Centre. Please call 250-547-9741 to register.