630 CHED – Kaleido Family Arts Festival
- Alberta Avenue - View Map
Kaleido Family Arts Festival is held on historic Alberta Avenue (118 Ave between 90-95 Street). For two and a half days every September, Alberta Avenue comes alive as an environment of creative exploration and performances on rooftops, sides of buildings, back alleys, parks, old spaces and new spaces. Not only is it a wonder to…
- http://kaleidofest.ca/
Kaleido Family Arts Festival is held on historic Alberta Avenue (118 Ave between 90-95 Street). For two and a half days every September, Alberta Avenue comes alive as an environment of creative exploration and performances on rooftops, sides of buildings, back alleys, parks, old spaces and new spaces. Not only is it a wonder to behold, it is FREE!