Festival
Sep 13 - Sep 15 7:00 PM - 6:00 PM

630 CHED – Kaleido Family Arts Festival

Where
Alberta Avenue - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-09-2019 19:00 15-09-2019 18:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED – Kaleido Family Arts Festival

Kaleido Family Arts Festival is held on historic Alberta Avenue (118 Ave between 90-95 Street). For two and a half days every September, Alberta Avenue comes alive as an environment of creative exploration and performances on rooftops, sides of buildings, back alleys, parks, old spaces and new spaces. Not only is it a wonder to… Full details 

 Alberta Avenue - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://kaleidofest.ca/

Kaleido Family Arts Festival is held on historic Alberta Avenue (118 Ave between 90-95 Street). For two and a half days every September, Alberta Avenue comes alive as an environment of creative exploration and performances on rooftops, sides of buildings, back alleys, parks, old spaces and new spaces. Not only is it a wonder to behold, it is FREE!