Sherwood Care 50th Anniversary
- When
-
Add to Calendar 27-09-2019 13:30 29-09-2019 16:00 America/Toronto Sherwood Care 50th Anniversary
Mark Your Calendars! We warmly welcome you to attend our 50th Anniversary celebration for a weekend of fun, reminiscing, and celebrating the rich history of Sherwood Care. Sept 27 – Open House – 1:30 – 4:00 Sept 27 – Evening Worship – 6:30 – 7:00 Sept 28 – Concert In The Park – 2:00 –… Full detailsSherwood Care - 2020 Brentwood Blvd N, Sherwood Park, AB Sherwood Care DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All
- Contact
- 7804672281 (Sherwood Care)
Mark Your Calendars! We warmly welcome you to attend our 50th Anniversary celebration for a weekend of fun, reminiscing, and celebrating the rich history of Sherwood Care. Sept 27 - Open House - 1:30 - 4:00 Sept 27 - Evening Worship - 6:30 - 7:00 Sept 28 - Concert In The Park - 2:00 - 4:00 Spet 29 - Carnival and Community Event - 1:30 - 4:00