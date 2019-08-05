Festival
Sep 27 - Sep 29 1:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Sherwood Care 50th Anniversary

Where
Sherwood Care - 2020 Brentwood Blvd N, Sherwood Park, AB View Map
When
Add to Calendar 27-09-2019 13:30 29-09-2019 16:00 America/Toronto Sherwood Care 50th Anniversary

 Sherwood Care - 2020 Brentwood Blvd N, Sherwood Park, AB
Ages
All
Website
https://sherwoodcare.com/sherwood-cares-50th-anniversary-celebration/
Contact
7804672281 (Sherwood Care)

Mark Your Calendars! We warmly welcome you to attend our 50th Anniversary celebration for a weekend of fun, reminiscing, and celebrating the rich history of Sherwood Care. Sept 27 - Open House - 1:30 - 4:00 Sept 27 - Evening Worship - 6:30 - 7:00 Sept 28 - Concert In The Park - 2:00 - 4:00 Spet 29 - Carnival and Community Event - 1:30 - 4:00