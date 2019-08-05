Other
Nov 17 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

2019 SCARS Christmas Craft Fair

Alberta Aviation Museum - 11410 Kingsway NW, Edmonton, AB View Map
 Alberta Aviation Museum - 11410 Kingsway NW, Edmonton, AB
All
https://www.facebook.com/events/595079034344098/
jill.stlaurent@scarscare.ca (Jill St. Laurent)

A unique market in support of the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society featuring 80 local, small businesses with handmade items. The event is pet friendly and will offer pet & family photos with Santa, 50/50 draw, prize raffles and a meet & greet with rescued animals who are looking for a home to call their own.