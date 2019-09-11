630 CHED – Jubilations Dinner Theatre – Best of Friends: The Long Lost Episode
- When
-
Add to Calendar 11-09-2019 19:00 11-09-2019 19:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED – Jubilations Dinner Theatre – Best of Friends: The Long Lost Episode
630 CHED’s Listener Appreciation Night Hosted by Eileen Bell is happening September 11th at the always wonderful Jubilations Dinner Theatre! Full detailsJubilations Dinner Theatre - 8882 170 St NW #2061, Edmonton , AB DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
630 CHED's Listener Appreciation Night Hosted by Eileen Bell is happening September 11th at the always wonderful Jubilations Dinner Theatre!
This time, we take a dive into nostalgia as we remember one of the most popular 1990s shows, Friends!
Jubilations Dinner Theater presents Best of Friends: The Long Lost Episode, a fun filled show that features uproarious laughter and the greatest hits of the "Friends" era, performed by some of Canada's best singers!
Keep an eye on our contest page for your chance to win your way in!