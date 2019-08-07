New West Theatre presents: Divine

New West Theatre has searched the history of Rock and Roll to find the most Divine women artists of our time. From Ella Fitzgerald to Beyoncé, The Andrew Sisters to Adele, iconic women are the heart and soul of our most popular music. Hold on to your seats because the females of New West are rocking vocals that hit the stratosphere and crooning tunes that will give you goosebumps.

Big notes, big hair and big voices make this New West show the celebration of the summer. Bring your out-of-town visitors, bring your best friends, bring your special guy to the party of the summer hosted by the girls who know how to have fun!