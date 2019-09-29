Lethbridge 9-11 Memorial Stairclimb

The Lethbridge 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled Sunday September 29, 2019.

This stair climb commemorates the loss of 343 fire fighters and 70 law enforcement members that died on September 11, 2001.

The challenge is to retrace the ascent and descent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Centre – this equals 10 “laps” of The Lethbridge Centre Tower.